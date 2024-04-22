Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals

April 23, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals Pixabay

During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies. Winds will diminish, blowing mainly from the east and southeast, with minimum temperatures ranging from 7°C to 12°C, approximately 9°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow's weather forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions, with intermittent cloud cover and occasional brief rainfall, particularly in mountainous regions during the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are also possible. A gentle to moderate west-northwest wind will prevail, shifting to southwest directions. Maximum temperatures will range from 19°C to 24°C, around 20°C in Sofia.

On Thursday night, cloud cover will increase from the west, accompanied by showers in various parts of Western and Central Bulgaria. In mountainous areas, partly cloudy skies are expected, with brief rainfall, mainly in the afternoon and afterward. A moderate to strong west-northwest wind will blow, gradually weakening by noon. At 1200 meters altitude, temperatures will reach around 15°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 7°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are anticipated, with temporary cloudiness in the afternoon but little chance of precipitation. A light east-southeast wind will prevail, transitioning to southwest directions throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C, with seawater temperatures around 13°C-14°C. The sea's swell will be 3-4 bales, but with a tendency to slowly weaken.

