Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals

Weather In Bulgaria On April 23: Expect Increasing Clouds and Showers
During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest
During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies. Winds will diminish, blowing mainly from the east and southeast, with minimum temperatures ranging from 7°C to 12°C, approximately 9°C in Sofia.
Tomorrow's weather forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions, with intermittent cloud cover and occasional brief rainfall, particularly in mountainous regions during the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are also possible. A gentle to moderate west-northwest wind will prevail, shifting to southwest directions. Maximum temperatures will range from 19°C to 24°C, around 20°C in Sofia.
On Thursday night, cloud cover will increase from the west, accompanied by showers in various parts of Western and Central Bulgaria. In mountainous areas, partly cloudy skies are expected, with brief rainfall, mainly in the afternoon and afterward. A moderate to strong west-northwest wind will blow, gradually weakening by noon. At 1200 meters altitude, temperatures will reach around 15°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 7°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are anticipated, with temporary cloudiness in the afternoon but little chance of precipitation. A light east-southeast wind will prevail, transitioning to southwest directions throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C, with seawater temperatures around 13°C-14°C. The sea's swell will be 3-4 bales, but with a tendency to slowly weaken.
Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air
Over the next 24 hours, expect cloudy skies with rainfall across the eastern half of the country, where precipitation may be intense in some areas. Meanwhile, the western half will see clouds clearing during the day, becoming mostly sunny
Overnight, rainfall across the country will temporarily cease, with some areas experiencing breaks in the clouds
Overnight, the precipitation zone will gradually shift eastward, with significant amounts expected in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms
Romanian media outlets have reported that storm "Renata" has made landfall in Romania, bringing with it strong winds and heavy precipitation. Following two weeks of record high temperatures, the mercury has plummeted by 15-20 degrees Celsius, as reported
