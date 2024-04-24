Bulgaria's Tourism Sector Pushes for Extension of Work Visas from Third Countries

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Tourism Sector Pushes for Extension of Work Visas from Third Countries Pixabay

As the summer season draws near, the issue of staffing in the tourism sector in Bulgaria comes to the forefront once again, with the workforce having to depend on individuals from foreign countries for yet another year. With each passing year, businesses find themselves in the familiar situation of relying on overseas staff to meet the demands of the busy season. Yet, amid this reliance on international workers, a significant challenge has emerged: hiring people from third countries.

The subject was discussed by Stanislav Stoyanov, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Hoteliers in Golden Sands, and Pavlin Kosev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association in Varna in the "Your Day"  TV show on NOVA NEWS.

Kosev rejected the notion that having a diverse workforce should be seen as problematic. Instead, he highlighted the successful integration of staff originating from countries as diverse as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal into their businesses.

However, Stoyanov shed light on the reasons for the growing reliance on foreign personnel. He attributed this trend to a shortage of local talent in Bulgaria, citing the higher salaries offered in other countries as a key driving factor. Stoyanov pointed to the issue of short-term visas, especially the restrictive period of 90 days, as a significant obstacle for the industry. Proposing a solution, he advocated extending the duration of the visa to 180 days to cover the entire tourist season.

Bulgaria, foreign, visa, countries

