President Leads Push for Bulgaria's Bid to Host 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games

President Rumen Radev, along with experts in winter sports and infrastructure development, has spearheaded discussions on Bulgaria's potential bid to host the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games. During a meeting on "Dondukov" 2, Radev and prominent figures in the sports community explored the feasibility and benefits of Bulgaria's candidacy, highlighting the nation's rich history in winter sports and its favorable natural conditions.

Participating in the discussions were key stakeholders including Vesela Lecheva, a member of the International Olympic Committee, Belcho Goranov, Secretary General of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, Tseko Minev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Ski Federation, and Boran Hadjiev, Mayor of Chepelare Municipality. Together, they underscored Bulgaria's strong foundation in winter sports, noting the century-old establishment of the International Ski Federation and the Bulgarian Federation.

President Radev emphasized the potential economic and social benefits of hosting the Winter Youth Olympic Games, citing improved infrastructure, increased tourism, and enhanced mass sports participation. He highlighted efforts to address administrative challenges and ensure environmentally friendly access to Vitosha, a key asset in Bulgaria's bid.

The consensus among participants was that Sofia's potential candidacy for hosting the Winter Youth Olympic Games offers distinct advantages, particularly due to the proximity of Vitosha mountain. However, success hinges on timely modernization of sports infrastructure to meet international standards and garner support from the public.

The prospect of Bulgaria hosting the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games represents an opportunity to showcase the nation's sporting prowess and bolster its international standing. With concerted efforts from government authorities, sports organizations, and the wider community, Bulgaria aims to position itself as a leading contender for this prestigious event.

novinite.bg