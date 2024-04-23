Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking @Pixabay

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs.

The proposed changes, put forth by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, seek to expand the existing ban on smoking in indoor public spaces, with a focus on enhancing enforcement and penalties for non-compliance. If approved in the plenary session, establishments found violating the ban could face escalated sanctions, including potential closure for a specified period, particularly for repeat offenders.

Under the proposed amendments, monitoring and enforcement efforts would be intensified through the collaboration of various regulatory bodies. In addition to state health inspectors from regional health inspectorates, control bodies from regional food safety directorates, police authorities, and designated personnel appointed by municipal mayors would join the efforts to ensure compliance with the smoking ban.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition of the detrimental effects of indoor smoking on public health and underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens from the hazards of secondhand smoke. By extending the ban to encompass a broader range of smoking products, lawmakers aim to create a healthier and smoke-free environment in enclosed public spaces.

