Bulgaria: DPS Nominates Elena Yoncheva for MEP

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: DPS Nominates Elena Yoncheva for MEP

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in Blagoevgrad has nominated Elena Yoncheva as a candidate for the European Parliament, sparking intense debate and speculation.

The announcement, made via the Party's Regional Council's Facebook page, has ignited discussions within DPS circles, with Yoncheva's candidacy being touted as a potential representative from the civil quota, according to reports from bTV.

In a unanimous decision at its recent meeting, the Regional Council also nominated Delyan Peevski as the leader of the DPS-Blagoevgrad list for the upcoming National Assembly elections, a move not entirely unexpected given his prominent role within the party.

However, the surprise element comes with Yoncheva's inclusion as the fifth candidate on the list, alongside other notable figures such as Stanislav Anastasov, Tanzer Yuseinov, and Taner Kabilov. Yoncheva's nomination raises eyebrows due to her controversial history and ongoing legal battles.

A prominent critic of the current leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Yoncheva's rocky relationship with party leader Kornelia Ninova has been well-documented, with accusations of supporting former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov adding fuel to the fire. Despite her adversarial stance towards Ninova, Yoncheva's political career has seen highs and lows, from her involvement in Rumen Radev's presidential campaign to her stint as a media relations secretary under his administration.

Yoncheva's tenure as a Member of Parliament has been marked by confrontations with ruling party figures, including Prime Minister Borissov, culminating in a defamation case against him, which she ultimately won after a protracted legal battle. However, her legal troubles did not end there, with charges of money laundering related to the CCB (Corporate Commercial Bank )affair casting a shadow over her political ambitions.

Recent developments have further marred Yoncheva's reputation, as she lost a court case related to tax evasion allegations, adding another layer of controversy to her already tumultuous career.

