A high-profile scandal rocks Ukraine's political landscape as Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and former Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, faces allegations of involvement in an organized criminal group orchestrating the illicit seizure of state lands.

The National Bureau of Fight Against Corruption and prosecutors have launched an investigation into Solskyi's purported role in the systematic expropriation of nearly 25 thousand acres of state-owned land between 2017 and 2021. Furthermore, authorities suspect Solsky and his accomplices, including individuals within the State Cadastre, of plotting to unlawfully seize an additional 33 thousand acres.

According to official reports, the modus operandi of the criminal group involved the destruction of ownership documents and fraudulent transfers of land titles to predetermined individuals, under the guise of exercising their rights to free land usage. Subsequently, the unlawfully obtained lands were allegedly transferred to a private agricultural holding, implicating Solsky in a web of corruption and deceit.

The revelations have sparked outrage among Ukrainian citizens and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the country's governance structures. Solskyi, once entrusted with overseeing agricultural policies and safeguarding public interests, now finds himself at the center of a scandal that threatens to tarnish his reputation and undermine public trust in the government.