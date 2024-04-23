Vanya Grigorova Joins Triple Coalition, Forms "Solidary Bulgaria" for Parliamentary Elections

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:38
Bulgaria: Vanya Grigorova Joins Triple Coalition, Forms "Solidary Bulgaria" for Parliamentary Elections

Vanya Grigorova has announced her entry into a triple coalition for the upcoming parliamentary elections, unveiling the alliance under the banner of "Solidary Bulgaria."

Grigorova, a former trade unionist and candidate for mayor of Sofia, revealed the formation of the coalition during an interview with BNT. The coalition, comprising Maya Manolova's "Stand up, Bulgaria!" movement along with the Bulgarian Left party and "United Social Democracy," marks a strategic alliance aimed at consolidating political forces ahead of the polls.

Negotiations for the coalition's formation commenced promptly following the announcement of early elections, underscoring the urgency and significance of uniting disparate political factions under a common agenda.

While Grigorova will lead the coalition's list in select constituencies, the specifics of her candidacy remain undisclosed, emphasizing her commitment to collective leadership over individual prominence.

In justifying her foray into national politics, Grigorova emphasized the multifaceted nature of governance, dismissing the notion of politics as a single-layered endeavor confined to municipal affairs. Her decision to transition from local to national politics reflects a broader ambition to enact change on a broader scale, transcending the confines of municipal bureaucracy.

Despite the formation of "Solidary Bulgaria," Grigorova downplayed competition with rival political entities, including the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserting that collaboration on shared policy objectives takes precedence over partisan rivalry.

With the deadline for coalition registration looming, Grigorova highlighted the logistical constraints of forming alliances in the eleventh hour, emphasizing the need for proactive engagement in the political process.

Looking beyond the elections, Grigorova hinted at post-electoral collaborations with various parties and coalitions, underscoring her commitment to advancing common policy goals through cross-party cooperation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vanya Grigorova, triple coalition, Solidary Bulgaria, elections

Related Articles:

Russian Influence Looms Over Bulgarian Elections: European Parliament Rallies Against Meddling

Concerns are mounting within the European Parliament regarding potential Russian interference in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, coupled with apprehensions surrounding Russian-owned properties in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:33

GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend," commissioned by "24 Chasa" and "Nova Broadcasting Group," sheds light on the current political landscape in Bulgaria ahead of the upcoming elections

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

This marks the third consecutive election in which "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have joined forces

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? Our Readers Have Spoken

On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections

Novinite Insider | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Croatian Ruling Party Triumphs in Elections, Tough Negotiations Ahead

In a widely expected outcome, Croatia's ruling conservative party, the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections

World | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Government Allocates Over BGN 98 Million for June 9 Elections Preparation

As Bulgaria gears up for the upcoming elections on June 9, the government has approved a comprehensive plan-account detailing the financial allocation for the electoral process

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend," commissioned by "24 Chasa" and "Nova Broadcasting Group," sheds light on the current political landscape in Bulgaria ahead of the upcoming elections

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

This marks the third consecutive election in which "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have joined forces

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria: DPS Nominates Elena Yoncheva for MEP

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in Blagoevgrad has nominated Elena Yoncheva as a candidate for the European Parliament, sparking intense debate and speculation

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Meglena Plugchieva, the foreign policy advisor to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has tendered her resignation

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Mariya Gabriel Advocates Continued Support for Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and former Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel have reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to stability in the region and support for Ukraine

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 12:27

By Decree: The President Appointed Dimitar Glavchev Foreign Minister While He Is Still Acting Prime Minister

President Rumen Radev has issued a decree appointing acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Georgi Takhov as the acting Minister of Agriculture and Food

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria