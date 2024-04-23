Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Meglena Plugchieva, the foreign policy advisor to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has tendered her resignation, announced the press service of the Council of Ministers.

Plugchieva's departure comes amidst speculation and intrigue, leaving observers questioning the motives behind her sudden exit. As Glavchev assumes the additional role of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the timing of Plugchieva's resignation adds an element of intrigue to the unfolding political landscape.

Plugchieva's tenure as Glavchev's advisor on foreign affairs has been marked by her steadfast dedication to the country's diplomatic interests. However, the reasons behind her decision to step down remain shrouded in mystery, with no official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding her departure.

In her sole interview on Bulgarian National Television (BNT) as Glavchev's advisor, Plugchieva hinted at offers for ministerial positions, which she reportedly declined. Citing the need for experienced individuals to navigate Bulgaria's complex political landscape, Plugchieva emphasized Glavchev's challenging position and the necessity for seasoned professionals in his team.

Addressing speculation about a potential appointment as foreign minister, Plugchieva underscored the importance of appointing career diplomats to key positions. Despite her extensive diplomatic background, including ambassadorial roles in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Montenegro, Plugchieva expressed her reluctance to assume a political role in a caretaker government, citing respect for established principles.

As Plugchieva bids farewell to her role in Glavchev's administration, questions linger about the implications of her resignation for Bulgaria's foreign policy agenda. With the caretaker government poised to navigate a delicate balance of domestic and international challenges, the departure of Plugchieva signals a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's political landscape.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Plugchieva, resignation, foreign policy

Related Articles:

Russian Influence Looms Over Bulgarian Elections: European Parliament Rallies Against Meddling

Concerns are mounting within the European Parliament regarding potential Russian interference in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, coupled with apprehensions surrounding Russian-owned properties in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:33

GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend," commissioned by "24 Chasa" and "Nova Broadcasting Group," sheds light on the current political landscape in Bulgaria ahead of the upcoming elections

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

This marks the third consecutive election in which "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have joined forces

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Russian Nationals Accused of Falsifying Documents for Bulgarian Citizenship

In a concerning revelation, the ad hoc committee investigating the activities of Gleb Myshin uncovered that over the past three to four years, a staggering 343 candidates from the Russian Federation seeking Bulgarian citizenship were discovered to have su

Business | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:35

Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Bulgaria has crowned not one, but two Spelling Bee champions this year

Society » Education | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend," commissioned by "24 Chasa" and "Nova Broadcasting Group," sheds light on the current political landscape in Bulgaria ahead of the upcoming elections

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

This marks the third consecutive election in which "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have joined forces

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria: DPS Nominates Elena Yoncheva for MEP

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in Blagoevgrad has nominated Elena Yoncheva as a candidate for the European Parliament, sparking intense debate and speculation

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Vanya Grigorova Joins Triple Coalition, Forms "Solidary Bulgaria" for Parliamentary Elections

The coalition, comprising Maya Manolova's "Stand up, Bulgaria!" movement along with the Bulgarian Left party and "United Social Democracy," marks a strategic alliance aimed at consolidating political forces ahead of the polls

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:38

Mariya Gabriel Advocates Continued Support for Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and former Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel have reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to stability in the region and support for Ukraine

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 12:27

By Decree: The President Appointed Dimitar Glavchev Foreign Minister While He Is Still Acting Prime Minister

President Rumen Radev has issued a decree appointing acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Georgi Takhov as the acting Minister of Agriculture and Food

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria