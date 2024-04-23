Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Meglena Plugchieva, the foreign policy advisor to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has tendered her resignation, announced the press service of the Council of Ministers.

Plugchieva's departure comes amidst speculation and intrigue, leaving observers questioning the motives behind her sudden exit. As Glavchev assumes the additional role of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the timing of Plugchieva's resignation adds an element of intrigue to the unfolding political landscape.

Plugchieva's tenure as Glavchev's advisor on foreign affairs has been marked by her steadfast dedication to the country's diplomatic interests. However, the reasons behind her decision to step down remain shrouded in mystery, with no official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding her departure.

In her sole interview on Bulgarian National Television (BNT) as Glavchev's advisor, Plugchieva hinted at offers for ministerial positions, which she reportedly declined. Citing the need for experienced individuals to navigate Bulgaria's complex political landscape, Plugchieva emphasized Glavchev's challenging position and the necessity for seasoned professionals in his team.

Addressing speculation about a potential appointment as foreign minister, Plugchieva underscored the importance of appointing career diplomats to key positions. Despite her extensive diplomatic background, including ambassadorial roles in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Montenegro, Plugchieva expressed her reluctance to assume a political role in a caretaker government, citing respect for established principles.

As Plugchieva bids farewell to her role in Glavchev's administration, questions linger about the implications of her resignation for Bulgaria's foreign policy agenda. With the caretaker government poised to navigate a delicate balance of domestic and international challenges, the departure of Plugchieva signals a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's political landscape.