Bulgarian Journalist Dimitar Stoyanov Detained on Charges of Hooliganism and Weapon Threat

Crime | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25
Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov finds himself embroiled in controversy after being detained by authorities for 24 hours on charges of hooliganism and threatening behavior with a weapon. The Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest, citing a citizen's alert to the police as the catalyst for Stoyanov's apprehension.

According to official statements from the Interior Ministry, Stoyanov was captured on video brandishing a gun and directing it towards an individual, providing damning evidence of his alleged misconduct.

On social media, Stoyanov took to his Facebook profile to offer his version of events, claiming that he was the victim of an assault while shopping, painting a conflicting narrative to the charges levied against him.

Dimitar Stoyanov is an investigative journalist for the platform BIRD.bg.

Just a few days ago, the Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria expressed its indignation at a case brought against the team of the investigative site BIRD.bg, this time by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, involved in numerous political scandals. On Monday, it became clear that Stoyanov has filed a civil defamation lawsuit worth BGN 65,000 against BIRD.bg journalists Atanas Chobanov and Dimitar Stoyanov because of a series of materials, publications on social networks and media appearances dedicated to the case with the network of influence around Martin Bojanov, known by the nickname Notary, who was killed at the beginning of the year.

In 2018, Dimitar Stoyanov received the honor of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee for journalist of the year while working at the website "Bivol".

The incident has sent shockwaves through Bulgaria's media landscape, raising questions about the conduct and integrity of journalists in the country. Stoyanov's detention has sparked debates about press freedom and journalistic ethics, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

