Bulgarian Women's Chess: Three Wins, a Draw, and Two Defeats at the European Individual Championship

April 23, 2024, Tuesday
The Bulgarian women participating in the European Individual Chess Championship for Women on the fourth day, held on the island of Rhodes, achieved three victories, one draw, and two defeats.

Leading the Bulgarian charge was Beloslava Krasteva, who bounced back with a stellar performance after a setback against Ulviyya Fataliyeva from Azerbaijan. Krasteva's triumph over Hoang Thanh Trangfrom Hungary with the white pieces propelled her back into the winning column, securing her 18th position with 3 points.

However, not all encounters ended in triumph for the Bulgarian contingent. Nadya Toncheva faced her second consecutive loss, succumbing to Poland's Aleksandra Maltsevskaya. Antoaneta Stefanova, the captain of the Bulgarian team, also tasted defeat against Susanna Gaboyan from Armenia, despite wielding the white pieces.

Nevertheless, the day wasn't devoid of victories for Bulgaria. Petya Karaivanova showcased her prowess with the black pieces, emerging victorious against Hayale Isgenderova from Turkey. Gergana Peycheva also clinched her maiden success, securing a win with the white pieces over Angelika Valkova from Ukraine, elevating her to 144th place with 1.5 points.

In the overall standings, Nadya Toncheva, Viktoria Radeva, and Petya Karaivanova hold respective positions at 75th, 84th, and 106th, each with 2 points. Antoaneta Stefanova occupies the 126th spot with 1.5 points.

At the summit of the leaderboard, two players stand undefeated Ulviyya Fataliyeva of Azerbaijan continued her relentless march, notching her fourth consecutive victory against Martyna Wikar from Poland. Joining her with a perfect record is Spain's Marta García Martin, who secured her fourth win against Natacha Benmesbah from France.

