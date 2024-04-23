Romania and South Korea Forge Defense Industry Partnership

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Romania and South Korea Forge Defense Industry Partnership

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering their defense capabilities, Romania and South Korea have embarked on negotiations for joint arms production, signaling a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.

During talks held in Seoul on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the defense sector. A key focal point of their discussions centered around the prospect of collaborating on the production of weapons, underscoring Seoul's ambition to solidify its position as one of the world's top arms exporters.

Highlighting the burgeoning partnership, major arms manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace has secured a landmark deal worth 1 trillion won (725.7 million USD) for the supply of K9 howitzers to Romania. This marks the first defense contract between South Korea and Romania, symbolizing the tangible outcomes of their burgeoning alliance.

Furthermore, Hanwha Aerospace has inked a preliminary agreement to export infantry fighting vehicles to the Romanian army, further deepening the defense ties between the two nations.

The significance of this collaboration extends beyond mere economic transactions, as it underscores the mutual trust and confidence between Romania and South Korea in addressing shared security concerns. By pooling their technological expertise and resources, both countries stand to benefit from enhanced defense capabilities and strengthened diplomatic ties.

