The Ukrainian city of Odesa has once again come under attack by Russian drones, leaving a devastating toll on civilians. According to local authorities, the assault resulted in 7 injuries, including 2 children, marking yet another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict.

The aftermath of the attack painted a harrowing picture, with debris from the destroyed drones causing widespread damage to residential buildings. Emergency response teams worked tirelessly, rescuing a total of 34 individuals from the affected areas. Fortunately, initial reports suggest that there were no fatalities.

Oleh Kiper, Governor of Odesa Oblast, provided insight into the scale of the operation, highlighting the coordinated efforts of various services on the ground to assist victims and manage the aftermath of the attack.

Nine people, including four children, were injured in Odesa as a result of overnight Russian drone attack, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.



At least 14 flats were damaged.



SES

The impact of the assault reverberated across the city, with at least 14 apartments suffering varying degrees of damage, as confirmed by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Amidst the chaos and devastation, it's worth noting the significant Bulgarian community residing in the Odesa region, numbering over 150,000 individuals, according to official census data. The city itself is home to approximately 50-60 thousand Bulgarians, with a concentrated population in key regions.

In the wake of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his unwavering support and leadership in a telephone conversation. Zelensky underscored the critical role played by House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in securing passage of vital military aid for Ukraine.

During their exchange, Zelensky highlighted the relentless onslaught of Russian aggression, citing the recent strike on a television tower in Kharkiv as a stark example. In response, Biden assured Zelensky of "significant" new security assistance pending the Senate's approval of an aid bill.