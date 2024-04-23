Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Bulgaria: Health Officials Scramble for Solutions

Society » HEALTH | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:52
Bulgaria: Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Bulgaria: Health Officials Scramble for Solutions

In response to the alarming surge of whooping cough cases, the Health Commission has convened an extraordinary meeting to address the escalating situation. This decision comes following the tragic demise of two infants due to the disease in Kyustendil, prompting urgent action from health authorities.

Scheduled to present critical data and insights at the parliamentary Committee on Health Care, key figures including the line minister, chief state health inspector, and directors from prominent health agencies are set to provide comprehensive updates on the current outbreak.

Professor Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, highlighted the regions most affected by the whooping cough outbreak, citing Sofia, Stara Zagora, Kyustendil, Varna, and Burgas as hotspots. However, she emphasized that it's premature to label the situation as an epidemic.

The tragic case of the two newborns in Kyustendil shed light on the urgency of early intervention. According to Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, delayed medical assistance significantly contributed to the fatal outcomes.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Ministry of Health has taken proactive measures, instructing general practitioners to identify individuals at risk of pertussis immunization gaps and administer necessary vaccinations promptly.

As concerns grow over the spreading whooping cough outbreak, health authorities are intensifying efforts to contain the situation and prevent further casualties. With a focus on early detection and vaccination, collaborative efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of this concerning public health issue.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Whooping Cough, health, measures, vaccination

Related Articles:

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39

Bulgaria's Whooping Cough Crisis: Silent Threat Exposed

Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCCPD), has sounded the alarm on the stealthy danger posed by whooping cough, with mortality rates soaring to a chilling 2-4%

Society » Health | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:35

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough

Society » Incidents | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39

Bulgaria's Whooping Cough Crisis: Silent Threat Exposed

Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCCPD), has sounded the alarm on the stealthy danger posed by whooping cough, with mortality rates soaring to a chilling 2-4%

Society » Health | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:35

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Spread of Bird Flu to Humans: 'Huge Concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning regarding the spread of bird flu (H5N1) to various species, including humans, expressing deep concern over its impact and potential consequences

Society » Health | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 13:41

One-Fifth of Bulgarians Believe COVID-19 Threat was Exaggerated

Data from a recent global poll conducted by the world association "Gallup International" represent the diverse perceptions surrounding the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic

Society » Health | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria