Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Bulgaria: Health Officials Scramble for Solutions

In response to the alarming surge of whooping cough cases, the Health Commission has convened an extraordinary meeting to address the escalating situation. This decision comes following the tragic demise of two infants due to the disease in Kyustendil, prompting urgent action from health authorities.

Scheduled to present critical data and insights at the parliamentary Committee on Health Care, key figures including the line minister, chief state health inspector, and directors from prominent health agencies are set to provide comprehensive updates on the current outbreak.

Professor Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, highlighted the regions most affected by the whooping cough outbreak, citing Sofia, Stara Zagora, Kyustendil, Varna, and Burgas as hotspots. However, she emphasized that it's premature to label the situation as an epidemic.

The tragic case of the two newborns in Kyustendil shed light on the urgency of early intervention. According to Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, delayed medical assistance significantly contributed to the fatal outcomes.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Ministry of Health has taken proactive measures, instructing general practitioners to identify individuals at risk of pertussis immunization gaps and administer necessary vaccinations promptly.

As concerns grow over the spreading whooping cough outbreak, health authorities are intensifying efforts to contain the situation and prevent further casualties. With a focus on early detection and vaccination, collaborative efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of this concerning public health issue.