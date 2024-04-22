Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces

Business » TOURISM | April 22, 2024, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport, set to deliver an additional 1000 parking spaces. Speaking at the launch of construction activities, Natova highlighted that upon completion, the long-awaited renovation of the indoor parking facility would follow suit.

"The total parking capacity will rise to 1,800 spaces with the completion of all parking lots, ensuring improved service for passengers and guests at Sofia Airport," declared Deputy Minister Natova.

These initiatives form part of the inaugural five-year investment plan, mandated for implementation by the airport's concessionaire by the end of 2025, with a committed investment totaling BGN 143 million.

"By the close of last year, the concessionaire had invested BGN 54 million, with an additional BGN 49 million earmarked for this year," Natova disclosed.

The Deputy Minister expressed expectations for the airport operator to sustain the momentum in executing the investment program, foreseeing Sofia Airport's evolution into a modern, competitive, and favored European hub.

The event saw the participation of SOF Connect CEO Jesus Caballero, Slatina district mayor Georgi Iliev, representatives from Sofia Municipality, and the contracted construction company.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Airport, terminal 2, parking, investment

Related Articles:

Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a financial division of the World Bank, intends to invest 1.9 billion USD in projects in Ukraine over the next 18 months

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 13:39

EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson conducted an inspection of border control measures at Sofia Airport, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by air

World » EU | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:10

EU Grants Rheinmetall Over 130 Million Euros for Ammunition Production Expansion

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has secured a substantial financial boost from the European Union, receiving over 130 million euros to enhance its ammunition production capabilities

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:56

Bulgaria Starts Year with Current Account Surplus: BNB Data

The current account for Bulgaria in January 2024 showed a slight deficit of EUR 3.6 million, as reported by the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) regarding the country's balance of payments

Business » Finance | March 22, 2024, Friday // 09:56

Foreign Company Invests BGN 107 Million in New Factory Near Plovdiv, Creating 115 Jobs

The Minister of Economy, Bogdan Bogdanov, marked a significant milestone with the official commencement of construction for Schneider Electric's new production facility for electrical components in the "Thrace Economic Zone" near Plovdiv

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Doubled Costs: Vacationing by Bulgaria's Black Sea Surges in July and August

Vacationing at the seaside, whether in our country or abroad, is reasonably priced

Business » Tourism | April 22, 2024, Monday // 11:59

10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists

Business » Tourism | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49

Record Winter Tourism Numbers Reported in Bansko

Bansko, Bulgaria's premier mountain resort, experienced a surge in winter tourism, with more than 190,000 visitors flocking to its slopes during the season

Business » Tourism | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:48

Germany Emerges as Top Destination for Bulgarian Tourists

Recent data from the German Tourist Board show a discernible trend, indicating an increased interest among Bulgarians in visiting Germany

Business » Tourism | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:36

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria