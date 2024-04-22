Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces

Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a financial division of the World Bank, intends to invest 1.9 billion USD in projects in Ukraine over the next 18 months
Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport, set to deliver an additional 1000 parking spaces. Speaking at the launch of construction activities, Natova highlighted that upon completion, the long-awaited renovation of the indoor parking facility would follow suit.
"The total parking capacity will rise to 1,800 spaces with the completion of all parking lots, ensuring improved service for passengers and guests at Sofia Airport," declared Deputy Minister Natova.
These initiatives form part of the inaugural five-year investment plan, mandated for implementation by the airport's concessionaire by the end of 2025, with a committed investment totaling BGN 143 million.
"By the close of last year, the concessionaire had invested BGN 54 million, with an additional BGN 49 million earmarked for this year," Natova disclosed.
The Deputy Minister expressed expectations for the airport operator to sustain the momentum in executing the investment program, foreseeing Sofia Airport's evolution into a modern, competitive, and favored European hub.
The event saw the participation of SOF Connect CEO Jesus Caballero, Slatina district mayor Georgi Iliev, representatives from Sofia Municipality, and the contracted construction company.
