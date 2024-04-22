Bulgarian Holy Synod Cancels Holy Fire Tradition Amid Israel Situation

Society | April 22, 2024, Monday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Holy Synod Cancels Holy Fire Tradition Amid Israel Situation

In a decision echoing the broader geopolitical concerns, Bulgaria's Holy Synod has opted to forgo the traditional journey to Israel to obtain the Holy Fire this year, Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora announced, as reported by BTA.

The choice to abstain from the pilgrimage stems directly from the current situation unfolding in Israel, with escalating tensions and uncertain conditions prevailing in the region.

Typically, a distinguished representative from the Holy Synod embarks on an annual pilgrimage to the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to procure the revered Holy Fire on the eve of Easter. However, this year, the Synod has deemed it prudent to forego the journey in light of the prevailing circumstances.

During a recent meeting, the Holy Synod also deliberated on the composition of bishops to be convened for the appointment of the new Metropolitan of Sliven. Metropolitan Cyprian disclosed the finalized list, which includes Bishop Sioni of Veliki, Bishop Arsenius of Znepol, Bishop Gerasim of Melnik, Bishop Pachomius of Branica, Bishop Makariy of Glavinice, and Bishop Isaac of Velbazhd.

Notably absent from the list were bishops Hieroteus and Michael, a decision that Metropolitan Cyprian attributed to the discretion of the Holy Synod and the deliberations undertaken during the meeting.

In response to queries regarding the absentees, Metropolitan Cyprian reiterated that the Synod's decision stands, reaffirming the list of bishops assembled for the task at hand.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Holy Synod expressed confidence that Metropolitan John of Varna and Greater Preslav, as the vicar of the Sliven Diocese, would oversee the ongoing revision processes within the Sliven Diocese.

The decision to forego the journey to Israel for the Holy Fire underscores Bulgaria's cautious approach amidst the evolving situation in the region, prioritizing safety and stability above tradition.

