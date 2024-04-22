Bulgaria's Nuclear Regulatory Agency Approves Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel for Kozloduy NPP

The Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) has greenlit the phased transition to a new type of nuclear fuel for Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), manufactured by Westinghouse. The approval signals a significant milestone for the plant, with the changeover process expected to span four years.

In a statement issued by the agency, it was emphasized that the review process of technical documents ensuring the safe operation of the new fuel involved substantial human resources, both from the NRA and from external Bulgarian and foreign technical support organizations. This meticulous examination underscores the commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards throughout the transition.

The decision comes following the recent arrival of the Westinghouse fuel delivery at the plant on April 20th. Bulgaria's Energy Minister, Vladimir Malinov, seized the opportunity to highlight the broader strategic context, noting the signing of a fuel diversification contract with the French company Framatom for Unit 6. With these developments, the path towards achieving full independence for Kozloduy NPP is becoming increasingly tangible.

Presently, both units of the Bulgarian NPP are loaded with Russian nuclear fuel. However, the approval of Westinghouse's nuclear fuel marks a significant step towards diversifying the plant's energy sources and enhancing its operational autonomy.