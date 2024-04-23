Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank

World » UKRAINE | April 22, 2024, Monday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a financial division of the World Bank, intends to invest 1.9 billion USD in projects in Ukraine over the next 18 months, according to a statement from an IFC official to Reuters.

Lisa Kaestner IFC's regional manager for Ukraine, revealed that more than half of the funds will be sourced from the IFC's own account, with the remainder coming from partners such as Western governments and the European Commission.

While some of the investments will be provided as grants, others will be in the form of guarantees, enabling the IFC to shift its focus towards long-term and high-risk capital expenditures.

Kaestner emphasized the importance of these investments amidst the ongoing conflict, stating, "This will allow us to start looking at investments that are more long-term in nature and more focused on capital expenditures, which are more high-risk because these are assets that can actually, unfortunately, be damaged while the conflict continues."

The upcoming projects are expected to include initiatives such as river transport on the Danube and the development of solar and wind energy production.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the IFC has already financed projects totaling 1.1 billion USD, Reuters reports.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Bank, Ukraine, investment, conflict

Related Articles:

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Odesa: 7 Injured, Children Among Victims

The Ukrainian city of Odesa has once again come under attack by Russian drones, leaving a devastating toll on civilians

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:08

Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | April 22, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Russia Warns of Impending Nuclear Confrontation Amid Ukraine Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning, stating that the West is on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, with potentially catastrophic consequences

World » Russia | April 22, 2024, Monday // 13:35

Mariya Gabriel Advocates Continued Support for Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and former Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel have reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to stability in the region and support for Ukraine

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 12:27

US Urgency in Aid to Ukraine Amid Doubts Over Future Supplies

Amid escalating tensions and a renewed Russian offensive, the United States is poised to deliver much-needed military aid to Ukraine following prolonged delays and uncertainties, signaling a crucial lifeline for the embattled nation in its struggle agains

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 09:49

Stoltenberg: Delay in Military Aid to Ukraine Bears Consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implored the United States Senate to hasten the ratification of a pivotal decision: 61 billion USD in military and financial support to bolster Ukraine's defense against the relentless onslaught of Russian aggres

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Odesa: 7 Injured, Children Among Victims

The Ukrainian city of Odesa has once again come under attack by Russian drones, leaving a devastating toll on civilians

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:08

US Urgency in Aid to Ukraine Amid Doubts Over Future Supplies

Amid escalating tensions and a renewed Russian offensive, the United States is poised to deliver much-needed military aid to Ukraine following prolonged delays and uncertainties, signaling a crucial lifeline for the embattled nation in its struggle agains

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 09:49

Stoltenberg: Delay in Military Aid to Ukraine Bears Consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implored the United States Senate to hasten the ratification of a pivotal decision: 61 billion USD in military and financial support to bolster Ukraine's defense against the relentless onslaught of Russian aggres

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:42

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Ukraine

Reports have emerged confirming the capture of Bohdanivka, a crucial village in eastern Ukraine, by Russian armed forces

World » Ukraine | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:17

US House Approves $61 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine

In a significant move with far-reaching implications, the US House of Representatives has finally greenlit a long-awaited 61 billion USD military aid package for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 09:45

Bipartisan Support: US House Approves Aid Package for Ukraine and Allies

The United States House of Representatives has approved a comprehensive legislative package worth 95 billion USD, earmarking funds for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region

World » Ukraine | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria