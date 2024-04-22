Russia Warns of Impending Nuclear Confrontation Amid Ukraine Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning, stating that the West is on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Lavrov's statement comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

Lavrov accused the United States and its NATO allies of seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia through their support for Ukraine. He emphasized the grave danger posed by the involvement of Western nuclear powers in backing Kyiv.

According to Lavrov, the world is facing a crisis in arms control and international security, reflecting a deep degradation in global stability.

Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda has indicated that Poland is open to discussions with the US about hosting nuclear weapons on its territory to bolster NATO's eastern flank. This move has drawn a sharp response from the Kremlin.

In response to Poland's willingness to accept nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would take all necessary measures to ensure its security. He emphasized that the Russian military would analyze the situation and respond accordingly.

The exchange underscores the growing tensions between Russia and NATO, with the prospect of nuclear confrontation looming large. As both sides engage in geopolitical maneuvering, concerns over the escalation of conflict and its potentially devastating consequences continue to mount.