Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Resigns Amid Hamas Attack Fallout

The head of Israeli military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, has tendered his resignation following the failures surrounding the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7th last year, as reported by AP. The attack breached Israel's defenses, previously deemed impenetrable. Haliva's departure marks the first resignation of a senior Israeli military official in the wake of the Hamas assault, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, and the capture of around 250 more. This event instigated a more than six-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Shortly after the October attack, Haliva publicly assumed responsibility for the failure to prevent it. In response, Israel's chief of general staff accepted Haliva's request to step down, acknowledging his service to the nation. The resignation of Haliva may pave the way for other senior security officials to face accountability for their roles in the incident and potentially resign from their positions as well, according to the AP.