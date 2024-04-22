Poland Ready to Welcome NATO Nuclear Weapons, Says President

In a recent interview with "Fakt", Polish President Andrzej Duda made a significant statement, expressing Poland's readiness to permit NATO allies to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory. Duda highlighted Russia's analogous actions, citing the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus last year as a precedent.

The prospect of hosting U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland has been a longstanding topic in Polish-American discussions, according to Duda. He emphasized Poland's commitment to NATO's security, stating, "If our allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready for it."

Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, designed for battlefield use in Europe and Asia, have raised concerns. Recently leaked military documents, as reported by the Financial Times, revealed Russia's doctrine for tactical nuclear weapons use, suggesting a lower threshold than previously acknowledged.

Despite Russia's nuclear threats in response to Western support for Ukraine, there has been no evidence of their deployment in the ongoing conflict. However, reports suggest Russia's development of space-based capabilities, including a potential nuclear anti-satellite weapon, raising alarm among U.S. allies.

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee's warning of a "serious" security threat from Russia, purportedly related to its space-based weapons program, has drawn attention. Kremlin officials have dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Amid escalating tensions, Poland's willingness to host allied nuclear weapons underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.