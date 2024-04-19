Weather In Bulgaria On April 23: Expect Increasing Clouds and Showers

During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest. Winds will predominantly come from the east-southeast, remaining light, while in Eastern Bulgaria, they may reach moderate strength. Minimum temperatures will range mostly between 6°C and 11°C, with Sofia experiencing around 7°C.

Tomorrow is forecasted to be predominantly cloudy with rain showers, particularly significant in some areas of Western Bulgaria. By evening, the rainfall is expected to diminish, with clouds gradually dispersing. Winds will maintain a moderate pace from the east-southeast, occasionally becoming strong in Ludogorie. Maximum temperatures are anticipated to range between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia hovering around 12°C.

In mountainous regions, expect cloudy conditions with rain showers, potentially mixed with snow above 2000 meters. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the south, bringing slightly warmer air. At 1200 meters altitude, temperatures are estimated to be around 9°C, while at 2000 meters, around 3°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated with showers, accompanied by moderate winds from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 12°C and 15°C, with the sea temperature measuring 12°C-13°C. The sea swell is expected to be 2-3 bales.