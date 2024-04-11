Doubled Costs: Vacationing by Bulgaria's Black Sea Surges in July and August

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 22, 2024, Monday // 11:59
Bulgaria: Doubled Costs: Vacationing by Bulgaria's Black Sea Surges in July and August Pixabay

Vacationing at the seaside, whether in our country or abroad, is reasonably priced. However, an examination shows that choosing to vacation outside of July and August could be even more economical.

Hotels along the Bulgarian coastline commence operations as soon as May arrives, presenting options starting from 40 leva for a night's stay inclusive of breakfast.

For instance, a cozy room for two with breakfast awaits at Golden Sands, beckoning at a reasonable rate of 80 BGN. Opting for a sea view adds 15 BGN to the daily tab or a flat rate of BGN 560 for a week-long retreat.

In July and August, however, prices surge twofold, with a room for two at the same Golden Sands abode now commanding a starting price of BGN 160 sans sustenance, soaring up to BGN 380 for an all-inclusive experience. Thus, for a week-long sojourn amidst the season, the bill boasts to BGN 1,120.

The top deal in Golden Sands is from a 4-star hotel, charging 310 leva per person per day for a double room. Opting for an apartment or deluxe room increases the overnight rate to 480 leva per day with all-inclusive amenities.

Tags: sea, July, August, seaside

