By Decree: The President Appointed Dimitar Glavchev Foreign Minister While He Is Still Acting Prime Minister

The decree was issued following discussions with the acting Prime Minister and based on proposals received from him, in accordance with Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, as stated in the presidential institution's explanation.

Additionally, the decree dismisses Stefan Dimitrov from his position as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Kiril Vatev from his position as the acting Minister of Agriculture and Food.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the anticipated meeting between Glavchev and Radev would not take place.

Last week, Glavchev had called for the replacement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, citing concerns over their performance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' press service announced Glavchev's proposal for the dismissal of Stefan Dimitrov from his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs and suggested that Glavchev himself assume the position.