Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and former Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel have reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to stability in the region and support for Ukraine. Their remarks came in separate statements addressed to participants of the Vienna Economic Forum - Sofia Meeting 2024.

Glavchev, though unable to attend the forum in person, conveyed his best wishes to participants and emphasized Bulgaria's role as a guarantor of stability in the region. Meanwhile, Gabriel highlighted the importance of cooperation and identified full Schengen membership as a key priority for Bulgaria.

In her address, Gabriel underscored the need for continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges. She also expressed concern over developments in the Middle East, stressing the importance of preventing regional escalation and addressing humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

While Bulgaria navigates its diplomatic agenda, the commitment to regional stability and support for Ukraine remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy approach.