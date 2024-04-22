Russian Disinformation Hinders Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Plans, Politico Reports

According to an article in "Politico," Russian-funded disinformation campaigns are contributing to a decline in public support for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro. This development casts doubt on the country's ability to join the Eurozone by January 1, 2025.

Experts and politicians interviewed by the publication believe that Bulgaria's Eurozone aspirations are unlikely to materialize by the projected date. Factors such as political instability, persistent inflation, and insufficient public backing are cited as key obstacles.

Cinzia Alcidi, from the Brussels Center for European Policy Studies, suggests that a more feasible entry date would be January 2026 at the earliest, citing the technical complexities associated with transitioning to the euro.

However, some Bulgarian political figures, including the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), entertain the possibility of entry by mid-2025.

While Bulgaria grapples with these challenges, the path to Eurozone accession remains uncertain.