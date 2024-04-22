Help Needed: Bulgarian Taekwondo Champion's Brother Battles Cancer

Renowned taekwondo champion Yordan Kolev, celebrated for his numerous accolades representing Bulgaria on the international stage, is now facing a personal challenge as he rallies support for his brother, Niki, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a heartfelt plea shared on social media, Kolev opened up about his brother's health crisis, shedding light on their childhood bond forged through sibling rivalry and a shared passion for martial arts. Recounting fond memories of their spirited battles and unwavering camaraderie, Kolev paints a poignant picture of sibling solidarity in the face of adversity.

Expressing profound concern for his brother's well-being, Kolev implores the community to stand in solidarity with their family during this trying time. With a mixture of hope and trepidation, he emphasizes the importance of collective support, urging friends, acquaintances, and well-wishers to lend their prayers, encouragement, and financial assistance to aid in his brother's treatment journey.

At just 28 years old, Niki onfronts a formidable adversary in the form of cancer, underscoring the urgency of rallying behind him as he embarks on this courageous battle. Despite the daunting road ahead, Kolev remains resolute in his belief that his brother possesses the strength and determination to overcome this formidable challenge, buoyed by the unwavering support of their community.

In addition to prayers and words of encouragement, Kolev appeals for financial contributions to facilitate his brother's treatment, which includes seeking medical care in Germany. Recognizing the significant burden of medical expenses, Kolev calls upon those who are able to lend a helping hand, emphasizing the transformative impact of collective generosity in easing their family's burden during this challenging period.

Help Kolev's brother.