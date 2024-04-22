Bulgarian Tennis Stars Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova Hold Firm in Rankings

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 22, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Stars Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova Hold Firm in Rankings

Bulgaria's tennis players, Grigor Dimitrov, and Viktoriya Tomova, maintain their positions in the latest world rankings published today, showcasing their enduring prowess on the global stage.

Dimitrov, a luminary in Bulgarian tennis, stands tall at the tenth spot with an impressive tally of 3640 points. Merely 35 points shy of the ninth position, currently held by Hubert Hurkacz, Dimitrov continues to assert his presence among the tennis elite. Moreover, in the race for the finals in Turin, considering performances since January 1, 2024, Dimitrov stakes claim to the eighth position with a commendable 1,565 points. As he gears up for the Masters 1000 clay tournament in Madrid this week, Dimitrov's fans eagerly anticipate another dazzling display of his skill and determination on the court.

Meanwhile, Adrian Andreev experiences a slight setback, sliding three places to the 233rd position. However, his resolve remains unshaken as he prepares to face Britain's Billy Harris in the ATP Challenger tour in Rome. Similarly, Dimitar Kuzmanov faces a dip in rankings, dropping 14 places to number 265. Despite this setback, Kuzmanov is set to compete in the ATP Challenger in Ostrava, where he will confront Belgium's Gauthier Onclin in a bid to reclaim lost ground.

At the summit of the rankings, the hierarchy remains unchanged, with Novak Djokovic reigning supreme, trailed by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, maintaining their stronghold in the tennis realm.

Turning to the women's circuit, Viktoriya Tomova retains her position as the 81st-ranked player in the world. Stepping onto the courts of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid, Tomova faces a formidable challenge in the first round against China's Xinyu Wang, currently ranked 42nd globally.

Among Bulgaria's contingent of top 500 female players, Gergana Topalova (number 248) and Isabella Shinikova (number 262) stand out, showcasing the depth of talent within the country. At the pinnacle of the women's rankings, Iga Swiatek leads the pack, followed closely by Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, illustrating the fierce competition prevalent in women's tennis.

Tags: Tomova, Dimitrov, tennis, rankings

