Bulgaria's Whooping Cough Crisis: Silent Threat Exposed

Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCCPD), has sounded the alarm on the stealthy danger posed by whooping cough, with mortality rates soaring to a chilling 2-4%. Speaking on bTV, Prof. Hristova underscored the gravity of the situation, shedding light on the often overlooked morbidity lurking beneath the surface.

The insidious nature of whooping cough unveils itself most menacingly among newborns, just a month or two shy of their crucial first immunization. Tragically, recent incidents in Kyustendil, marked by two newborn fatalities, illuminate the dire consequences of delayed treatment.

"Prescribing antibiotics in the early stages can stave off the bacterial onslaught," Prof. Hristova emphasized, cautioning against the perilous delay that allows toxins to wreak havoc once symptoms manifest.

Whooping cough, initially masquerading as a mundane respiratory ailment with symptoms like runny nose, fever, and a mild cough, swiftly escalates into a harrowing battle for breath in the ensuing days and weeks, Prof. Hristova elucidated.

However, the case in Kyustendil serves as a stark reminder of the clandestine spread of the infection, with numerous asymptomatic carriers and atypical presentations obscuring the true extent of the threat. Prof. Hristova likened the situation to an iceberg, with only the tip being visible while the underlying spread remains elusive and underestimated.

Adding to the complexity, sick individuals unwittingly become vectors for transmission even during the incubation period, amplifying the challenge of containment and detection, Prof. Hristova cautioned.

As the specter of whooping cough looms larger than ever, the imperative for heightened vigilance and proactive measures cannot be overstated. Prof. Hristova's stark warning serves as a clarion call to action, urging healthcare authorities and the public alike to confront this hidden menace before it exacts a heavier toll.