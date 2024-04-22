Weather In Bulgaria On April 22: Sunny Skies And Variable Clouds Across The Country

Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air. The weather forecast for April 22 promises pleasant conditions throughout much of the country, with some regional variations in temperature and wind strength.

Inland areas will experience sunny intervals with variable cloud cover. A moderate west-northwesterly wind will sweep across the landscape, occasionally intensifying in the Danubian Plain and eastern regions. By evening, expect a shift to light to moderate northerly winds. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia hovering around 15°C.

Heading to the coast, the forecast indicates overcast skies with a chance of morning precipitation giving way to variable cloudiness in the afternoon. A moderate to strong westerly wind will blow, influencing temperatures to range between 15°C and 19°C. The seawater temperature will be between 11°C and 14°C, while sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 Douglas degrees, peaking at 4 degrees in the morning along the northern coast.

In the mountainous regions, expect mostly sunny conditions with some variable cloud cover. Western Bulgaria may experience light precipitation, with light snowfall over the peaks. A moderate to strong west-southwesterly wind will sweep across the mountainsides. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching 9°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to 3°C at 2,000 meters.