May Madness: How Bulgarians Can Make the Most of Six Holidays

As May approaches, Bulgarians eagerly anticipate a month filled with opportunities for rest and relaxation, thanks to a strategic alignment of holidays and weekends. With six official holidays and weekends scattered throughout the month, coupled with smart planning, workers can maximize their time off for a well-deserved break.

The month kicks off with May 1st, Labor Day, marking the first official holiday. Following closely are the Easter holidays, with May 3rd and May 4th designated as Good Friday and Holy Saturday, respectively. Easter Sunday falls on May 5th, while May 6th celebrates St. George's Day - Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army.

The unique holiday lineup this year presents a golden opportunity for extended time off. By strategically taking just three days off, workers can enjoy a luxurious ten-day break. By combining the weekends with the holidays, Bulgarians can savor a much-needed respite from the daily grind.

Additionally, local authorities have the discretion to declare May 2nd as a non-school day, further extending the holiday period for students. Many districts have already announced plans to grant students an extended vacation, adding to the festive atmosphere.

For those seeking an even longer break, planning ahead can yield impressive results. By taking April 29th and April 30th off, workers can enjoy a full 16 days of relaxation. This extended break allows for a complete recharge, with ample time to unwind and explore leisure activities.

While the holidays offer an opportunity for rest, workers scheduled to work during public holidays are entitled to double pay. Employers are mandated to provide compensation at four times the normal rate for non-scheduled employees called in to work during holidays, ensuring fair remuneration for their time.

Moreover, overtime work during public holidays attracts increased compensation, with rates ranging from 50% to 100% depending on the circumstances. These provisions ensure that workers are fairly compensated for their dedication and commitment during holiday periods.