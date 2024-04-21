Thousands Rally in Israel, Calling for Netanyahu's Resignation and Action on Gaza Hostages

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in a mass demonstration last night, demanding new elections and urging the government to take decisive action to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The protest, which adds to a growing chorus of calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation, underscores widespread discontent over perceived security failures leading up to the tragic Hamas attack on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

Chanting "Bibi, go home!" demonstrators voiced their frustration with Netanyahu's leadership, highlighting a deepening rift between the government and the populace.

Simultaneously, a protest unfolded outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, intensifying pressure on the embattled prime minister.

Amidst the unrest, 133 hostages remain in captivity under Hamas in Gaza, further fueling public outcry. Netanyahu has pledged to persist with military action in response.

The demonstration signifies a pivotal moment in Israeli politics, as citizens demand accountability and decisive action from their leaders in the face of ongoing challenges.