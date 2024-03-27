Home Sweet Home: The Reality of Housing in Bulgaria Revealed

New data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) sheds light on the housing landscape in Bulgaria, painting a picture of the majority of Bulgarians residing in older homes.

In a surprising revelation, a staggering 90.5% of households in Bulgaria were found to be living in homes constructed before 1990, according to the latest NSI statistics. Of these, a significant portion—73.6%—were built between 1961 and 1990, highlighting the prevalence of aging infrastructure in the country. Only a small fraction, 9.5%, of households reside in homes built after 1990, indicating a slower pace of new construction in recent decades.

The data also provides insights into housing tenure and amenities across urban and rural areas. A striking 87.9% of households in Bulgaria live in their own homes, while 7.8% utilize housing without paying rent. Meanwhile, 4.3% of households occupy rented accommodation, with variations between free and municipal rent. Additionally, 8.8% of households own a second home, reflecting diverse property ownership patterns.

When it comes to the size of dwellings, the majority of households—68.4%—reside in two- and three-room homes, with notable disparities between urban and rural settings. While 74.4% of city dwellers live in such accommodations, the figure drops to 50.0% in villages. Moreover, a significant proportion of households, 19.7% in cities and 48.0% in villages, reside in larger dwellings with four or more rooms.

The disparities extend to amenities and infrastructure, with notable differences between urban and rural areas. Access to central sewage is significantly higher in cities, with 96.2% of urban homes equipped compared to 45.6% in villages. Similarly, households in cities are more likely to have a toilet inside their home, with 99.2% compared to 87.4% in villages.

In terms of heating, 20.3% of homes in the country have central heating, with a higher prevalence in cities (26.6%) compared to villages (1.2%).

As the data unveils the housing realities in Bulgaria, it prompts considerations for future infrastructure development and urban planning initiatives to address disparities and ensure equitable access to quality housing for all citizens.