Surge in New Hotels, Restaurants, and Tech Startups in Bulgaria

Business | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Surge in New Hotels, Restaurants, and Tech Startups in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

The economic landscape of the country is experiencing a dynamic shift as new hotels, restaurants, and technology startups emerge at an unprecedented rate, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In a remarkable trend, the first quarter of the year witnessed a surge in the registration of new companies within the hotel and restaurant sector. NSI reports indicate a staggering 31.9% increase compared to the same period last year, with 124 new companies entering the market. Simultaneously, the sector saw a notable decline in bankruptcies, with only 14 companies facing such challenges, marking a remarkable 46.2% decrease from the previous year.

These statistics paint a promising picture of recovery for the hotel and restaurant industry post-COVID pandemic. The sector's resilience is evident as businesses recognize favorable prospects for growth and development. Moreover, the decision by parliament to maintain the reduced VAT rate of 9% for restaurateurs serves as an additional incentive, fueling optimism and investment in the sector.

Another sector experiencing significant growth is information technology. NSI data reveals a 27.2% increase in the registration of companies involved in the creation and dissemination of information and creative products, as well as telecommunications. Impressively, the number of bankruptcies in this sector decreased by 45.5% compared to the previous year, indicating a robust and sustainable growth trajectory.

While larger companies in the tech industry may be scaling back, the surge in startups is a testament to the sector's resilience and potential. Despite fluctuations in job postings for programmers, the steady rise in startup companies reflects ongoing opportunities and innovation in the field.

Additionally, the trade sector is witnessing notable growth, particularly in wholesale and retail trade, as evidenced by the registration of 10,812 companies in the first quarter of the year. Although this sector also experiences a proportionate increase in bankruptcies, it remains a vibrant hub for new businesses and economic activity.

As the country's economic landscape continues to evolve, the surge in new enterprises across multiple sectors signifies a promising outlook for recovery and growth in the post-pandemic era.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economic, New, recovery, hotels

Related Articles:

Robert De Niro Opens Two Hotels in Bulgaria

Renowned actor and co-founder of Nobu Hospitality, Robert De Niro, is set to make waves in Bulgaria's hospitality scene with the opening of two luxury hotels under the Nobu brand

Business | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:36

Bulgaria's Software Sector Thrives with Women at the Forefront

A recent report from Nova TV highlights Bulgaria's software sector's steady growth and economic importance, even amidst changes in the wider tech scene

Society | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:58

Forbes Recognizes Two Bulgarians Among World's Richest Individuals Yet Again

In the latest unveiling of Forbes' prestigious billionaires list for 2024, the world witnesses a dynamic panorama of wealth distribution and economic shifts

Society | April 5, 2024, Friday // 13:53

Escaping the Stigma: Bulgaria's Bid to Shed Its 'Poorest' EU Status

Bulgaria is on the brink of shedding its label as the "poorest" country in the European Union, with recent data revealing a promising trajectory towards economic convergence

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria Falls Behind the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Says MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk

“Until now, Bulgaria has benefited very little from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RSP). The last tranche is from December 2022 and is 2.7 billion, in the following two years we have not received any money - to date, this is the first and last tranche

Politics | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 16:35

Foreign Company Invests BGN 107 Million in New Factory Near Plovdiv, Creating 115 Jobs

The Minister of Economy, Bogdan Bogdanov, marked a significant milestone with the official commencement of construction for Schneider Electric's new production facility for electrical components in the "Thrace Economic Zone" near Plovdiv

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian-Ukrainian Business Forum with Bilateral Meetings: April 25, 2024, Vasil Levski Hall, Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), together with the Bulgarian-Ukrainian Chamber of Industry and the support of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:47

Home Sweet Home: The Reality of Housing in Bulgaria Revealed

New data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) sheds light on the housing landscape in Bulgaria, painting a picture of the majority of Bulgarians residing in older homes.

Business » Properties | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:37

10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Sofia Exceeds Average Income Levels in Europe

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is experiencing a surge in its economic landscape, surpassing the average European standard of living, according to senior researcher Peter Ganev from the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:43

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Postponed: Central Bank Governor and Ex-Economy Minister Sound Alarm

Mounting uncertainty looms over Bulgaria's anticipated entry into the Eurozone, with officials cautioning that the prospect may be delayed amidst persisting inflation challenges

Business » Finance | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:10

Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists

Business » Tourism | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria