Mobile App Empowers Victims of Domestic Violence in Bulgaria

Society | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Mobile App Empowers Victims of Domestic Violence in Bulgaria

A new mobile application has been launched in Bulgaria, offering crucial assistance and support to victims in need. Developed under a project by the National Legal Aid Office and funded by the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, the app provides a lifeline for those facing domestic abuse.

Announced by the press center of the Ministry of Justice, the mobile app is available for both Apple and Android devices, and best of all, it's free to download. Its user-friendly interface allows individuals to access vital resources and services with ease, regardless of their location within Bulgaria.

Through the app, users can quickly locate and connect with nearby institutions dedicated to the protection and support of domestic violence victims. With comprehensive information including addresses, telephone numbers, and emails, individuals can swiftly reach out for assistance when needed most. A filtering function based on location further streamlines the process, enabling swift access to relevant organizations.

Dubbed "Help me" („Помогни ми“), the app doesn't stop at providing contact details. It also offers valuable insights into the rights of victims and avenues for obtaining legal assistance, empowering users with knowledge and resources to navigate challenging situations.

To illustrate its functionality, the Ministry of Justice released a demonstrative video on their YouTube channel, showcasing how the app operates and its utility in aiding victims of domestic violence.

The significance of this initiative was underscored when the mobile application was presented in the Council of Ministers last December, marking a milestone in the country's efforts to combat domestic violence and support survivors.

