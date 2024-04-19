Bipartisan Support: US House Approves Aid Package for Ukraine and Allies

The United States House of Representatives has approved a comprehensive legislative package worth 95 billion USD, earmarking funds for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region. Despite facing opposition from a faction within the Republican Party, the bill secured passage with significant bipartisan support, with 316 votes in favor and 94 against.

Among the key provisions of the package is substantial aid to Ukraine, a move that has been awaited for months. This aid includes measures such as the transfer of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions targeting entities like the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran. The bill is set for further consideration in the Senate, with swift approval anticipated. The White House has assured immediate aid disbursement to Ukraine following the bill's passage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted the inclusion of a provision utilizing the assets of corrupt Russian oligarchs to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Additionally, the aid to Ukraine is structured as a loan to the Ukrainian government, rather than a direct grant. The package also encompasses crucial sanctions targeting Russia, China, and Iran, perceived as emerging threats on the global stage.

The significance of this aid package to Ukraine cannot be overstated, emphasized White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The Ukrainian people, engaged in a struggle to safeguard their democracy and freedom, have awaited this support amid ongoing challenges. The urgency of the situation on the ground underscores the necessity for swift Congressional action, ensuring vital assistance reaches those in need without delay.