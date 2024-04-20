Bulgarian Bus Overturns in Turkey, 11 Injured Including 2 Bulgarians

A bus with Bulgarian registration veered off its path, resulting in 11 injuries, two of which are reported to be severe. The incident occurred near the town of Kavaklı in the province of Kirklareli, where the bus lost control, colliding with a tree before overturning.

Reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as cited by Nova TV, indicate that among the 14 passengers aboard the bus, two were Bulgarian citizens. One of the Bulgarians injured is identified as the driver.

The consulate general in Edirne disclosed that the bus was en route from Istanbul to Dobrich at the time of the accident.

The accident happened today at noon, 50 kilometers before the vehicle reached the Bulgarian-Turkish border

According to Turkish media, the driver lost control and crashed into a sign. All 11 people were taken to hospital.

Medical aid, police and fire teams were dispatched to the scene. In order to monitor the provision of assistance to the injured, the regional governor of Kirklareli, the mayor of the municipality, as well as the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, also arrived there.