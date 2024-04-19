Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency, commissioned by bTV, offers insights into the prevailing sentiments toward Bulgaria's political landscape. Findings reveal widespread disappointment and anger among respondents, with 48% feeling disappointed and 18% expressing anger. Anxiety and fear are evident in 14% and 4% of respondents, respectively, while hope and peace are scarce at 5% and 2%. Ratings for parliament and government are lackluster, with scores of 2.7 and 2.8, respectively, reflecting declining trust in these institutions, with only 9-14% expressing confidence.

In the lead-up to Bulgaria's National Assembly elections, a Gallup International survey conducted for BNT revealed GERB's lead with 27.4%, followed by WCC-DB at 17.9%. However, uncertainty persists, with only 37.4% of respondents committed to voting, reflecting a fluid political landscape subject to last-minute shifts.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has finalized plans for the dual elections on June 9, where citizens will vote for both the European Parliament and the National Assembly. Crucial deadlines have been set, including defining procedures for overseas voting by April 12 and unveiling voting stations abroad by April 19. Parties and coalitions must submit registration applications by April 24, while initiative committees have until April 29. Candidate lists must be proposed by May 7, with ballot numbers assigned randomly by May 8. The election campaign will begin on May 10 and continue until June 7, with contenders engaging in spirited campaigns to garner public support.

Bulgaria has sworn in its 10th caretaker government, the "Glavchev" cabinet, marking a significant departure from tradition. The cabinet took its oath before the parliament rather than the president, following recent constitutional amendments. President Rumen Radev issued decrees for the cabinet's appointment and scheduled unified elections on June 9 for both the European and national parliaments. Notably, Stefan Dimitrov replaced Ivaylo Tsenov as foreign minister due to personal reasons. The composition of the cabinet sparked speculation, particularly regarding the fate of Kalin Stoyanov's tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs, amidst calls for his withdrawal from the coalition.

On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections. Results indicate that while 60% of voters expressed pessimism, believing that Bulgaria will not have a stable government in the future, 40% remain optimistic about the prospects of stability. Comments from our readers highlight concerns about the ongoing political situation and its impact on investment and governance:

As Bulgaria navigates through these political challenges and uncertainties, the need for meaningful reforms and a renewed focus on addressing public concerns becomes increasingly imperative.