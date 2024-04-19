CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance. The dire prediction comes amidst ongoing political debates in the US Congress over a proposed 61 billion USD aid package for Ukraine, predominantly allocated for military support.

Speaking at an event at the George W. Bush Center, Burns emphasized the critical importance of bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities, both practically and psychologically. He underscored that with sufficient military aid, Ukraine could withstand the pressure it currently faces. However, Burns cautioned that without additional assistance, the situation could deteriorate significantly, potentially resulting in Ukrainian defeat on the battlefield or a forced political settlement dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the pressing need for ammunition in the Ukrainian army, Burns revealed alarming shortages, citing examples of brigades equipped with only a handful of artillery shells and mortars. This scarcity underscores the urgency of supplying Ukraine with the necessary weapons and air defense systems, as it grapples with diminishing Western aid and mounting financial challenges.

As debates continue in the US Congress over the proposed aid package, Ukraine's plea for increased military assistance grows more urgent. The outcome of these deliberations could have profound implications for the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, shaping the course of the war and determining Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.