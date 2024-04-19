Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Speaking at an International Scientific Conference commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Bulgarian Law on Protection from Discrimination, Pamporov underscored that men are perpetrators in 80% of domestic violence cases, while women account for 20%.

This revelation sheds light on the prevailing gender dynamics within domestic settings in Bulgaria, where male dominance in perpetrating violence remains a significant concern. While these statistics are troubling, Pamporov also noted that there are countries where the distribution of perpetrators is more evenly balanced between genders.

Assoc. Dr. Ana Djumalieva, chairwoman of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, lauded Bulgaria's robust legal framework for combating discrimination, asserting that it ranks among the best in Europe. She emphasized the country's commitment to promoting equality before the law, equal opportunities, and equal participation in public life.

However, Prof. Dr. Ruzha Smilova from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" raised concerns about the overshadowing of gender discrimination issues amidst Bulgaria's transition period. Despite progress in various spheres, discrimination against women has often been relegated to the background.

Reflecting on the broader societal discourse on rights and obligations, Prof. Dr. Veselin Metodiev, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New Bulgarian University (NBU), emphasized the need for a balanced understanding. He suggested that while individuals assert their rights, there is a corresponding obligation for citizens to fulfill their responsibilities, urging for a more nuanced approach in state-citizen relations.

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Veselin Vuchkov, head of the Law department at NBU, highlighted the anti-discrimination law as a notable example of successful institutional reform in Bulgaria. As discussions continue on combating domestic violence and discrimination, these insights underscore the ongoing efforts to address systemic challenges and promote a more equitable society.

Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, violence, discrimination, gender

Related Articles:

Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? Our Readers Have Spoken

On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections

Novinite Insider | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Demand Significant Fare Increase

Amidst growing discontent among taxi operators across Bulgaria, drivers in major cities like Burgas, Varna, and now Plovdiv are demanding a substantial hike in fares to cope with rising operational costs

Society | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:30

10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough

Society » Incidents | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:06

More Confusion: Daniel Mitov Declines Offer for Acting Foreign Minister

GERB MP Daniel Mitov has announced his refusal to accept the offer to serve as acting foreign minister, citing concerns about becoming a pawn in the current power struggle

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Ukrainian Woman Detained in Sunny Beach After Attempted Bribery of Police Officers

Bulgarian authorities found themselves grappling with a peculiar case involving a 60-year-old Ukrainian woman

Crime | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

New Campaign: Letters from Victims' Relatives to Road Offenders Alongside Speeding Tickets

In a pioneering initiative to address road safety, a new campaign will see road offenders receiving letters from relatives of those who lost their lives in accidents

Crime | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Counterfeit Banknotes Surge in Bulgaria, Highest Since 2007

Bulgaria is grappling with a sharp increase in counterfeit currency, with the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reporting a concerning surge in fake banknotes, particularly those of 100 BGN denominations

Crime | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Grim Discovery in Sofia's Zapaden Park: Body Found with Hands Tied

In a chilling turn of events, the lifeless body of a man was discovered in Sofia's "Zapaden Park" yesterday, as reported by NovaTV

Crime | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01

Cherven Bryag Tragedy: Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide

In a tragic turn of events, a 57-year-old man fatally assaulted a 42-year-old woman in her Cherven Bryag home before taking his own life in another residence

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:16

Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

In Stara Zagora, Bulgarian authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man who attempted to bribe traffic police with a BGN 20 banknote

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria