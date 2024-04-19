EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson conducted an inspection of border control measures at Sofia Airport, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by air. Accompanied by Bulgaria's caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, Commissioner Johansson observed the revamped procedures implemented after Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Minister Stoyanov emphasized the importance of compensatory police measures in ensuring effective border management.

During her visit, Commissioner Johansson toured the facilities, including document verification laboratories and electronic counters in the second line of defense. She engaged with Frontex staff stationed at the checkpoint, acknowledging their role in maintaining border security.

In her remarks, Commissioner Johansson expressed satisfaction with Bulgaria's and Romania's accession to the Schengen Area by air and sea, describing it as a long-awaited achievement. She voiced high expectations for the full integration of both countries into the Schengen Zone, emphasizing their readiness to adhere to Schengen regulations.

Highlighting Bulgaria and Romania's preparedness compared to other countries, Commissioner Johansson underscored the importance of adherence to Schengen rules for bolstering border security and facilitating seamless travel within the EU.

The visit signifies a significant milestone in Bulgaria's efforts to strengthen its border controls and align with EU standards, marking a positive step towards full integration into the Schengen Area.