EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

World » EU | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson conducted an inspection of border control measures at Sofia Airport, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by air. Accompanied by Bulgaria's caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, Commissioner Johansson observed the revamped procedures implemented after Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Minister Stoyanov emphasized the importance of compensatory police measures in ensuring effective border management.

During her visit, Commissioner Johansson toured the facilities, including document verification laboratories and electronic counters in the second line of defense. She engaged with Frontex staff stationed at the checkpoint, acknowledging their role in maintaining border security.

In her remarks, Commissioner Johansson expressed satisfaction with Bulgaria's and Romania's accession to the Schengen Area by air and sea, describing it as a long-awaited achievement. She voiced high expectations for the full integration of both countries into the Schengen Zone, emphasizing their readiness to adhere to Schengen regulations.

Highlighting Bulgaria and Romania's preparedness compared to other countries, Commissioner Johansson underscored the importance of adherence to Schengen rules for bolstering border security and facilitating seamless travel within the EU.

The visit signifies a significant milestone in Bulgaria's efforts to strengthen its border controls and align with EU standards, marking a positive step towards full integration into the Schengen Area.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Johansson, Sofia Airport, Schengen

Related Articles:

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine

In a recent meeting of the European Council, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst discussions surrounding the fight against disinformation and foreign manipulation of information

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:10

EU Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine: Air Defenses and Military Aid Accelerated

European leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Ukraine, pledging urgent assistance to bolster the nation's defense capabilities

World » EU | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Bulgarians Show Lowest Support for EU Membership

Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of the list in terms of citizens who believe in the benefits of EU membership, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey results

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13

Slovakia Opposes Ukraine's NATO Membership Bid

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced Slovakia's opposition to Ukraine's bid for NATO membership, emphasizing the need for a neutral Ukraine to safeguard Slovakia's interests

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:12

EU Commissioner Johansson: Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession a Crucial Step

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson praised the revised Schengen legislation and hailed the forthcoming accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen as significant progress

World » EU | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine: Air Defenses and Military Aid Accelerated

European leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Ukraine, pledging urgent assistance to bolster the nation's defense capabilities

World » EU | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Bulgaria's Political Landscape in 2023: Populist Parties Below 20% Support

In a recent release of the Authoritarian Populism Index 2024, Bulgaria emerges as a focal point for understanding the intricate interplay of political ideologies shaping Europe's landscape

World » EU | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

EU Annual Inflation Slows in March 2024, Bulgaria's Rate at 3.1%

Eurostat's latest report revealed a slowdown in annual inflation across the European Union, with the figure dropping to 2.6% in March 2024 from 2.8% the previous month

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:49

Bulgarians Show Lowest Support for EU Membership

Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of the list in terms of citizens who believe in the benefits of EU membership, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey results

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13

Far-Right Conference in Brussels Halted by Police Sparking Controversy

A scheduled conference of far-right European politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former British MEP Nigel Farage, was abruptly halted by police in Brussels

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:56

EU Commissioner Johansson: Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession a Crucial Step

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson praised the revised Schengen legislation and hailed the forthcoming accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen as significant progress

World » EU | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria