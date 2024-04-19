Romania Edges Closer to Visa-Free Travel to the US

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Romania Edges Closer to Visa-Free Travel to the US

Romania is making strides toward joining the Visa Waiver Program, a significant milestone that would enable its citizens to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days. The country considers this inclusion a vital national objective and is steadily progressing towards meeting the necessary technical requirements.

As reported by the Agerpres agency, the Romanian government's Facebook page shared this encouraging development. Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, Mihai Ghejiu, Chief of the Prime Minister's Office, and Valentin Vătăjelu, the National Coordinator for the Visa Waiver Program, engaged in discussions at the Victoria Palace with Rena Bitter, Under Secretary for Consular Affairs at the US Department of State. They were joined by US Ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec and Consul General John Gimbel.

The talks underscore Romania's commitment to fulfilling the prerequisites for inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, which would not only facilitate smoother travel for its citizens but also enhance bilateral ties between Romania and the United States.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria is advancing in its pursuit of visa-free travel to the US, according to Michael J. Greer, the US Consul General in Bulgaria. He praised Bulgaria's recent progress, citing the appointment of a national coordinator for the visa-free travel program. Greer expressed optimism and assured US support for Bulgaria's efforts. The move holds promise for stronger diplomatic ties and smoother exchanges between the two countries.

Tags: Romania, visa, United States, travel

