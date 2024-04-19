10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

Business » TOURISM | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria: 10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches @Pixabay

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag, with expenses expected to surge by 10-15% compared to last year. Dimitrina Goranova, president of the Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators, shed light on this concerning trend in an interview with BNR.

Goranova highlighted the significance of destination choices during Orthodox Easter, noting that many Bulgarians prioritize locations where they can also celebrate the holiday. Unsurprisingly, Greece reigns supreme as the most preferred destination, thanks to its picturesque beaches and shared Orthodox Easter festivities. However, she pointed out a rising interest in destinations like Albania, which are steadily gaining traction in the market.

While Bulgaria remains a favored spot for Romanian tourists during Easter, Goranova underscored the need for resorts to adequately prepare for the influx of visitors. Despite hotels gearing up for the season, tourists often encounter unprepared resorts with closed facilities and inadequate cleanliness, detracting from the overall experience.

In addition to sea tourism, Bulgaria is witnessing a surge in cultural and circular tourism, attracting visitors from Germany, Great Britain, and Spain. However, Goranova cautioned that the cost of travel has seen a notable uptick of 10-15% compared to the previous year. Despite the rising expenses, Bulgarians have yet to show a significant decline in their travel plans, with the practice of early bookings making a comeback.

As Bulgarians and foreigners navigate the higher costs associated with holiday travel, the tourism industry braces for a challenging season ahead. With uncertainties lingering amidst the ongoing pandemic, travelers are urged to plan meticulously and explore cost-effective options to make the most of their vacations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, travel, holiday, tourism

Related Articles:

Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? Our Readers Have Spoken

On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections

Novinite Insider | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Demand Significant Fare Increase

Amidst growing discontent among taxi operators across Bulgaria, drivers in major cities like Burgas, Varna, and now Plovdiv are demanding a substantial hike in fares to cope with rising operational costs

Society | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:30

Romania Edges Closer to Visa-Free Travel to the US

Romania is making strides toward joining the Visa Waiver Program, a significant milestone that would enable its citizens to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days

World » Southeast Europe | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:15

Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough

Society » Incidents | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List

In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists

Business » Tourism | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 17:49

Record Winter Tourism Numbers Reported in Bansko

Bansko, Bulgaria's premier mountain resort, experienced a surge in winter tourism, with more than 190,000 visitors flocking to its slopes during the season

Business » Tourism | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:48

Germany Emerges as Top Destination for Bulgarian Tourists

Recent data from the German Tourist Board show a discernible trend, indicating an increased interest among Bulgarians in visiting Germany

Business » Tourism | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:36

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10

New for Summer 2024: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Lisbon

The flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

Business » Tourism | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:01

Bulgaria Braces for Easter Tourism Boom: Over a Million Trips Expected

As the Orthodox Easter coincides with May this year, Bulgaria is gearing up for an unprecedented surge in travel, predicts Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting of the Information Environment in Tourism, in an interview wi

Business » Tourism | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria