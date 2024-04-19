Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough, confirmed by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Angel Kunchev and the Ministry of Health to BNR.

Both babies, less than two months old and yet to receive their vaccinations, succumbed to severe pneumonia resulting from the pertussis virus. Despite efforts to provide medical care, one baby was transported to the National Cardiology Hospital, while the other was taken to the Pediatric Hospital in Sofia, where they ultimately passed away.

The grim reality of the situation is further underscored by recent data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, which reported 54 new cases of pertussis virus in Bulgaria just last week. Alarmingly, this marks a stark increase compared to the same period last year, with over 200 cases registered since the beginning of the year – a staggering fifty-fold surge.

Of particular concern is the heightened risk posed to infants who have yet to receive their first vaccine, as whooping cough can manifest with symptoms including a rise in temperature and prolonged bouts of acute coughing, often proving difficult to alleviate.