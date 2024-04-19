Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:06
Bulgaria: Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria @novinite.com

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough, confirmed by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Angel Kunchev and the Ministry of Health to BNR.

Both babies, less than two months old and yet to receive their vaccinations, succumbed to severe pneumonia resulting from the pertussis virus. Despite efforts to provide medical care, one baby was transported to the National Cardiology Hospital, while the other was taken to the Pediatric Hospital in Sofia, where they ultimately passed away.

The grim reality of the situation is further underscored by recent data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, which reported 54 new cases of pertussis virus in Bulgaria just last week. Alarmingly, this marks a stark increase compared to the same period last year, with over 200 cases registered since the beginning of the year – a staggering fifty-fold surge.

Of particular concern is the heightened risk posed to infants who have yet to receive their first vaccine, as whooping cough can manifest with symptoms including a rise in temperature and prolonged bouts of acute coughing, often proving difficult to alleviate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Whooping Cough, infants, vaccination

Related Articles:

Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? Our Readers Have Spoken

On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections

Novinite Insider | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Demand Significant Fare Increase

Amidst growing discontent among taxi operators across Bulgaria, drivers in major cities like Burgas, Varna, and now Plovdiv are demanding a substantial hike in fares to cope with rising operational costs

Society | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:30

10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01

More Confusion: Daniel Mitov Declines Offer for Acting Foreign Minister

GERB MP Daniel Mitov has announced his refusal to accept the offer to serve as acting foreign minister, citing concerns about becoming a pawn in the current power struggle

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Outrage in Bulgaria as Grave of Late Patriarch Neophyte Desecrated

Shock and outrage spread through Bulgaria as news emerged that the grave of the late Patriarch Neophyte was desecrated by unknown perpetrators, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church revealed on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48

Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Bullet Removed from Brain of 2-Year-Old Shot in Vratsa

Doctors at "Pirogov" Hospital successfully extracted a bullet from the brain of a 2-year-old child who was airlifted from Vratsa following a tragic shooting incident

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:13

Bulgaria: Toddler Shot in the Head, Fighting for Life at Pirogov Hospital

A devastating incident unfolded this afternoon near Vratsa, Bulgaria, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was shot in the head under unknown circumstances

Society » Incidents | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:31

Hit-and-Run: Taxi Driver Fined After Crashing into Mother and Child in Bulgaria

A shocking incident in Sofia's Tolstoy district has left residents outraged after a taxi driver narrowly avoided a mother and child while crossing the street, only to flee the scene

Society » Incidents | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels

The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia

Society » Incidents | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria