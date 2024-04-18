Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Anticipate Varied Conditions of Rain, Clouds, and Winds

Over the next 24 hours, expect cloudy skies with rainfall across the eastern half of the country, where precipitation may be intense in some areas. Meanwhile, the western half will see clouds clearing during the day, becoming mostly sunny. However, by afternoon, cloud cover will return, especially in mountainous regions, bringing rain in some areas. A gentle to moderate north-northeast wind will shift to the northwest by evening, becoming moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, dropping to around 0°C in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria, while maximum temperatures will be between 13°C and 18°C. In Sofia, expect temperatures around 2°C in the morning and reach around 14°C in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will be significant over the mountains with widespread precipitation, including rain and snow above 1700 meters, particularly in the Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar mountains, with significant amounts expected. A moderate wind from the east-northeast will shift to the northwest along the ridge by evening. Expect maximum temperatures around 4°C at 1200 meters altitude and around 0°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, anticipate cloudy and rainy conditions, especially in areas with significant rainfall amounts. A moderate north-easterly wind will shift to the northwest by evening. Maximum temperatures will be around 12°C-13°C. Sea temperatures will range from 11°C-12°C in the north to 15°C in the south, with the sea swell reaching 2-3 bales.

By Sunday morning, precipitation will briefly cease in most areas with temporary breaks in cloud cover, while winds will shift to the south-southeast. Minimum temperatures will mostly range from 2°C to 7°C, with daytime temperatures rising by 2-3 degrees. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop before noon, bringing short-term rainfall and thunderstorms in many areas, possibly intensifying temporarily in some places.

By Monday night, winds will shift to the northwest and increase, leading to windy conditions. Variable cloudiness is expected with isolated short-term rainfall, mainly in mountainous and northeastern regions. Morning temperatures will remain relatively stable, while daytime temperatures will reach 15C°-20°C.