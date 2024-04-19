LUNAR Festival 2024: Illuminating Sofia's Nightscape Once Again

Sofia's Lunar Festival of Lights is back, illuminating the city with more than 20 captivating light installations across its most iconic landmarks. From May 9 to 12, 2024, the organizers promise a dazzling experience, with a 4.5 km pedestrian route and a fresh addition to the festival's lineup - South Park 2.

This cultural extravaganza showcases video and static 3D mapping, immersive experiences, and a mesmerizing laser show, featuring contributions from over 20 artists worldwide.

To begin with, the audience will be welcomed by two captivating video 3D mapping displays. These will be projected onto the hotel facade situated in Vasil Levski Square. The mesmerizing artwork "Traveler" by Polish artist Ari Dykier will evoke a celebration of the beauty found in everyday journeys, encouraging us to embrace the present moment. Shortly after, an enchanting display will transform the building into a spectrum of sensations, unveiling various aspects of femininity, as highlighted by the organizers.

Nearby, on the edifice of the National Gallery Square 500, fundamental natural elements will converge to communicate significant messages regarding the boundless potential of solar energy.

For four evenings, the realm of fairy tales will inhabit a new setting—the Renaissance-style facade of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, marking its inaugural inclusion in the event's program.

This year, spectators can engage in a 360-degree immersive encounter, transporting them to some of the world's most scorching locations. Positioned in the Prince's Garden, it will be aired every 30 minutes in a loop.

The journey continues along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., where the National Gallery invites viewers to ponder life's choices. Nearby, artists leave their mark on the State Agency "Archives" building, delving into Bulgarian history.

At the capital's Largo, spectators can marvel at the CyberFlo holographic installation, followed by a showcase at the Regional History Museum featuring finalists from an international video mapping competition.

City Garden offers a visual feast with a transformed building and a "Painting with Light" workshop, engaging participants in creative expression.

Slaveykov Square hosts a video mapping show, highlighting the bond between poets Petko and Pencho Slaveykov.

Urban spaces see a permanent makeover with the "In the Whirlwind of the City" light installation, inviting residents and visitors for repeat visits.

South Park 2 emerges as a new festival hotspot, boasting eight captivating works, including an interactive 3D mapping projection at the Sofia Arsenal - Museum of Contemporary Art.

The festival culminates with an immersive experience at the wooden arch performance by Swedish artist Philip Jakobsson, underscoring humanity's connection with nature.

Sofia's Lunar Festival of Lights promises an enchanting blend of art, technology, and culture, inviting everyone to create unforgettable memories amidst the city's luminous splendor.

2024 Program - Lunar Festival of Lights