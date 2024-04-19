LUNAR Festival 2024: Illuminating Sofia's Nightscape Once Again

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 19, 2024, Friday // 12:17
Bulgaria: LUNAR Festival 2024: Illuminating Sofia's Nightscape Once Again

Sofia's Lunar Festival of Lights is back, illuminating the city with more than 20 captivating light installations across its most iconic landmarks. From May 9 to 12, 2024, the organizers promise a dazzling experience, with a 4.5 km pedestrian route and a fresh addition to the festival's lineup - South Park 2.

This cultural extravaganza showcases video and static 3D mapping, immersive experiences, and a mesmerizing laser show, featuring contributions from over 20 artists worldwide.

To begin with, the audience will be welcomed by two captivating video 3D mapping displays. These will be projected onto the hotel facade situated in Vasil Levski Square. The mesmerizing artwork "Traveler" by Polish artist Ari Dykier will evoke a celebration of the beauty found in everyday journeys, encouraging us to embrace the present moment. Shortly after, an enchanting display will transform the building into a spectrum of sensations, unveiling various aspects of femininity, as highlighted by the organizers.

Nearby, on the edifice of the National Gallery Square 500, fundamental natural elements will converge to communicate significant messages regarding the boundless potential of solar energy.

For four evenings, the realm of fairy tales will inhabit a new setting—the Renaissance-style facade of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, marking its inaugural inclusion in the event's program.

This year, spectators can engage in a 360-degree immersive encounter, transporting them to some of the world's most scorching locations. Positioned in the Prince's Garden, it will be aired every 30 minutes in a loop.

The journey continues along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., where the National Gallery invites viewers to ponder life's choices. Nearby, artists leave their mark on the State Agency "Archives" building, delving into Bulgarian history.

At the capital's Largo, spectators can marvel at the CyberFlo holographic installation, followed by a showcase at the Regional History Museum featuring finalists from an international video mapping competition.

City Garden offers a visual feast with a transformed building and a "Painting with Light" workshop, engaging participants in creative expression.

Slaveykov Square hosts a video mapping show, highlighting the bond between poets Petko and Pencho Slaveykov.

Urban spaces see a permanent makeover with the "In the Whirlwind of the City" light installation, inviting residents and visitors for repeat visits.

South Park 2 emerges as a new festival hotspot, boasting eight captivating works, including an interactive 3D mapping projection at the Sofia Arsenal - Museum of Contemporary Art.

The festival culminates with an immersive experience at the wooden arch performance by Swedish artist Philip Jakobsson, underscoring humanity's connection with nature.

Sofia's Lunar Festival of Lights promises an enchanting blend of art, technology, and culture, inviting everyone to create unforgettable memories amidst the city's luminous splendor.

 

2024 Program - Lunar Festival of Lights

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lunar, sofia, festival, art

Related Articles:

Sofia Exceeds Average Income Levels in Europe

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is experiencing a surge in its economic landscape, surpassing the average European standard of living, according to senior researcher Peter Ganev from the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:43

Grim Discovery in Sofia's Zapaden Park: Body Found with Hands Tied

In a chilling turn of events, the lifeless body of a man was discovered in Sofia's "Zapaden Park" yesterday, as reported by NovaTV

Crime | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01

Parts of Sofia Will Remain Without Water for 12 Hours

In connection with the replacement of a shut-off valve on "Beli Dunav" street, district "Nadezhda-3" from Sofia Water warns that today (April 16) it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Society | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 08:39

Sofia Residents Reap Over BGN 4 Million in Savings on Local Taxes for 2024

Sofia residents who have dutifully paid their local taxes for the year 2024 have collectively pocketed a substantial sum, saving a remarkable BGN 4,678 million by April 14

Society | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:06

Bulgarian Gymnasts Shine at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Boryana Kaleyn secured victory and Stiliana Nikolova clinched second place in the women's all-around competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Sofia

Sports | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:25

Sofia's New Express Bus Service Links Central Station to Airport, Promising Faster Travel Times

In order to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, has been launched on a trial basis starting today

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Anticipate Varied Conditions of Rain, Clouds, and Winds

Over the next 24 hours, expect cloudy skies with rainfall across the eastern half of the country, where precipitation may be intense in some areas. Meanwhile, the western half will see clouds clearing during the day, becoming mostly sunny

Society » Environment | April 19, 2024, Friday // 20:18

Bulgaria Takes Action Against Whooping Cough Outbreak: Minister Kondeva Announces Measures

In response to the recent deaths of two newborns due to whooping cough, the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has implemented measures to curb the spread of the disease

Society » Health | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Demand Significant Fare Increase

Amidst growing discontent among taxi operators across Bulgaria, drivers in major cities like Burgas, Varna, and now Plovdiv are demanding a substantial hike in fares to cope with rising operational costs

Society | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:30

Tragic Loss: Two Infants Succumb to Whooping Cough in Bulgaria

Two infants from Kyustendil have tragically lost their lives after contracting whooping cough

Society » Incidents | April 19, 2024, Friday // 13:06

Weather In Bulgaria On April 19: A Mix of Rain and Wind

Overnight, rainfall across the country will temporarily cease, with some areas experiencing breaks in the clouds

Society » Environment | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 21:30

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Spread of Bird Flu to Humans: 'Huge Concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning regarding the spread of bird flu (H5N1) to various species, including humans, expressing deep concern over its impact and potential consequences

Society » Health | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 13:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria