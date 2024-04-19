More Confusion: Daniel Mitov Declines Offer for Acting Foreign Minister

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:29
Bulgaria: More Confusion: Daniel Mitov Declines Offer for Acting Foreign Minister

GERB MP Daniel Mitov has announced his refusal to accept the offer to serve as acting foreign minister, citing concerns about becoming a pawn in the current power struggle.

Addressing the media in parliament, Mitov expressed his reluctance to be drawn into the political fray, emphasizing the need to avoid exacerbating existing divisions. "I should not become the bone of contention at the moment, therefore I am certainly withdrawing my approval to be foreign minister," declared Mitov.

Despite acknowledging the importance of maintaining a clear foreign policy stance aligned with Bulgaria's pro-Atlantic, pro-NATO, and pro-European orientation, Mitov expressed disappointment with the political maneuvering surrounding the nomination process. He criticized "We Continue the Chage-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for aligning with President Rumen Radev's stance, suggesting that their decision had contributed to his withdrawal.

Mitov extended gratitude to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and to GERB leader Boyko Borissov for the offer and underscored that his decision was not driven by personal ambition but by a commitment to the national interest. "The point is that in this situation the state must have a clear foreign policy course," explained Mitov.

The responsibility for filling the vacant foreign minister post now falls squarely on President Radev, according to Mitov. He emphasized that the president's rejection of Dimitar Glavchev's nomination had shifted the burden of accountability to Radev and WCC-DB.

The developments come on the heels of a brief meeting between Rumen Radev and Dimitar Glavchev regarding proposed changes to the Council of Ministers. Glavchev remained tight-lipped about the outcome of the meeting, indicating ongoing communication with the president.

We remind you that Acting PM Dimitar Glavchev proposed replacements within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture. Read more about it here.

