Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

World » UKRAINE | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44
Bulgaria: Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded. The attack, targeting residential homes and a train station, has prompted outrage and condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who vows to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

According to President Zelensky, the airstrike inflicted severe damage to multiple floors of an apartment building and caused significant destruction to the train station. Expressing determination to confront Russian aggression, Zelensky emphasizes the urgency of international intervention to curb further bloodshed.

"Russia must be held responsible for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed must be brought down. The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities," asserts President Zelensky in response to the attack.

The Ukrainian railway company reports that the assault specifically targeted its infrastructure, resulting in injuries to its workers and necessitating the closure of Dnipro station, with trains being diverted to alternate routes. The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure underscores the indiscriminate nature of Russia's military campaign and its disregard for civilian lives.

In addition to the assault on Dnipro, reports emerge of an attack on Kryvyi Rih, further escalating tensions and underscoring the volatile situation on the ground.

Amidst the chaos, Ukraine claims to have shot down a Russian bomber that crashed in southwestern Russia.

