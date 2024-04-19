Bulgarian National Assembly Unanimously Approves 30% Salary Increase for the Military

The Bulgarian National Assembly has unanimously voted in favor of a 30% salary increase for military personnel. The decision, backed by a resounding 195 votes, marks a significant milestone in prioritizing the welfare of the armed forces.

The salary hike, set to take effect on January 1 of the upcoming year, will see military wages tied to the average remuneration in the country. With an estimated budget allocation of BGN 520 million, the increase underscores the government's commitment to ensuring fair and competitive compensation for servicemen and women.

Hristo Gadjev, Chairman of the Defense Committee from the GERB party, emphasized the transformative impact of the salary adjustment, particularly for entry-level personnel. "Currently, with the increase adopted by the Council of Ministers in March, the starting basic salary for a soldier 1st class and a sailor 1st class stands at BGN 1,450. Following this latest adjustment, it will rise to BGN 2,020, rendering military service significantly more attractive for prospective recruits," stated Gadjev.

The unanimous support for the salary increase reflects bipartisan recognition of the invaluable contributions made by the armed forces in safeguarding national security and sovereignty. Moreover, it underscores the government's proactive approach in addressing longstanding concerns regarding military compensation and retention.

The move is expected to enhance morale among military personnel, foster greater retention rates, and ultimately bolster Bulgaria's defense capabilities in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. By aligning military salaries with national averages, the government aims to ensure equitable treatment and recognition of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.