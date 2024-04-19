Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

Ukraine's military announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber, allegedly involved in nighttime airstrikes targeting Ukrainian cities.

Commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, declared the unprecedented destruction of the Tu-22M3 bomber, which reportedly carried Kh-22 cruise missiles used in attacks against civilian areas. The announcement underscores Ukraine's resolve to counter Russian aggression and protect its sovereignty.

This morning, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashed outside of Stavropol.



This morning, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashed outside of Stavropol.

Footage of the Russian bomber falling, burning and in a flatspin:

While the Russian Defense Ministry attributed the crash to technical issues, Ukrainian authorities assert that the bomber's destruction was a deliberate response to its hostile actions.

The crash of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber occurred in southwestern Russia's Stavropol region during a combat mission. Despite the pilots' successful ejection and hospitalization, the incident underscores the inherent dangers of military operations in the region.

The GUR released footage of Ukrainian air defense / anti-aircraft operators. They claim responsibility for the downing of the Tu-22M3 bomber.



The GUR released footage of Ukrainian air defense / anti-aircraft operators. They claim responsibility for the downing of the Tu-22M3 bomber.

"A Russian Tu-22M3 was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine using the same means that had previously hit the…

Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the crash, noting the pilots' survival and ongoing search efforts for the missing crew member. While the Russian Ministry of War cited technical malfunctions as the cause, investigations into the incident are underway.

The crash site, located in a deserted area of the Krasnodar Territory, highlights the remote nature of the incident.

Prior to the crash, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian airstrikes targeting civilian areas, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage.