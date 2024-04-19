Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

World » UKRAINE | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Strategic Bomber

Ukraine's military announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber, allegedly involved in nighttime airstrikes targeting Ukrainian cities.

Commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, declared the unprecedented destruction of the Tu-22M3 bomber, which reportedly carried Kh-22 cruise missiles used in attacks against civilian areas. The announcement underscores Ukraine's resolve to counter Russian aggression and protect its sovereignty.

While the Russian Defense Ministry attributed the crash to technical issues, Ukrainian authorities assert that the bomber's destruction was a deliberate response to its hostile actions.

The crash of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber occurred in southwestern Russia's Stavropol region during a combat mission. Despite the pilots' successful ejection and hospitalization, the incident underscores the inherent dangers of military operations in the region.

Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the crash, noting the pilots' survival and ongoing search efforts for the missing crew member. While the Russian Ministry of War cited technical malfunctions as the cause, investigations into the incident are underway.

The crash site, located in a deserted area of the Krasnodar Territory, highlights the remote nature of the incident.

Prior to the crash, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian airstrikes targeting civilian areas, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, bomber, crash

Related Articles:

CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:01

Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44

Trump Shifts Stance: Emphasizes Importance of Ukraine's Survival Amid Aid Package Debate

In a notable shift of tone, former President Donald Trump acknowledged the significance of Ukraine's survival to the United States

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:31

Ukraine Upgrades Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers for Frontline Deployment

Ukraine's defense industry is embarking on a comprehensive overhaul of Bulgarian armored personnel carriers (APCs), which are slated to be deployed to the frontline in the near future

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:29

NATO will Deploy Patriot Air Defense Systems in Ukraine

NATO has announced plans to send Patriot air defense systems to the embattled nation

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:03

Ukraine Issues Stark Warning: Third World War if Russia Prevails!

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, issued a stark warning, stating that a third world war would erupt if Russia emerged victorious in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

CIA Director Warns: Ukraine Could Lose War Without Increased US Military Aid

CIA Director William Burns has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine may face defeat in its war against Russia by the end of this year if the United States does not step up its military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 17:01

Devastation in Dnipro: Eight Killed in Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 21 individuals wounded

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:44

Trump Shifts Stance: Emphasizes Importance of Ukraine's Survival Amid Aid Package Debate

In a notable shift of tone, former President Donald Trump acknowledged the significance of Ukraine's survival to the United States

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:31

Ukraine Upgrades Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers for Frontline Deployment

Ukraine's defense industry is embarking on a comprehensive overhaul of Bulgarian armored personnel carriers (APCs), which are slated to be deployed to the frontline in the near future

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:29

NATO will Deploy Patriot Air Defense Systems in Ukraine

NATO has announced plans to send Patriot air defense systems to the embattled nation

World » Ukraine | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:03

Ukraine Issues Stark Warning: Third World War if Russia Prevails!

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, issued a stark warning, stating that a third world war would erupt if Russia emerged victorious in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria