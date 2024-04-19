US Blocks UN Resolution for Palestinian State Recognition Despite Global Support

World | April 19, 2024, Friday // 08:47
Bulgaria: US Blocks UN Resolution for Palestinian State Recognition Despite Global Support

In a move sparking controversy and diplomatic ripples, the United States wielded its veto power at the United Nations to thwart a resolution advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state. The resolution, which recommended granting Palestine full membership in the organization, faced staunch opposition from the US, resulting in its ultimate rejection.

During Thursday's vote, the UN Security Council witnessed a divided stance, with 12 member states supporting the resolution, while Britain and Switzerland opted for abstention. This stark disparity underscores the deep-seated divisions within the international community regarding the Palestinian statehood issue.

The Palestinian National Authority's quest for UN membership dates back to September 2011 when President Mahmoud Abbas first submitted the application. However, subsequent attempts to garner the requisite support from nine Council members proved futile, culminating in the recent setback.

Despite setbacks at the Security Council, the Palestinians achieved a milestone in 2012 when they secured UN observer status following overwhelming approval by the General Assembly, with a decisive two-thirds majority vote.

While the Palestinian state enjoys recognition from a substantial portion of the global community, encompassing 140 countries, notable exceptions include the three permanent members of the Security Council: the United States, Great Britain, and France. The absence of recognition from these influential nations underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a related development, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hinted at the possibility of Madrid recognizing a Palestinian state before July, signaling a potential shift in European stance on the issue.

